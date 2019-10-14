Hopkinton — Ronald William Streeter, passed away at his home, Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Following his wishes; all services will be held privately, and a Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held later. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories can be shared at www.hammillfh.com. Memorials in his name can be made to Hopkinton-Ft. Jackson Fire Department or Tri Town Rescue Squad.
Ron was born on July 3rd, 1947 to William Argalas and Bernice (Eakins) Streeter.
Ronny graduated from St Lawrence Central school in 1965 and was a member of the FFA and the Ft Jackson Grange. He married Miriam Barse in 1970. This marriage ended in divorce and he married Shawn Perkins on August 21st, 1993 in his backyard, amongst family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Shawn, brother Roger and Sandy Streeter of Syracuse, sister Linda Thompson of Potsdam, three children, Joseph Wilson of Buckton, Carol (Wilson) and Chris Parker of Hopkinson, Emmett and Joyce (Streeter)Duprey of Pennsylvania, four grandchildren, Erika, Travis, Christie and William, and two great-grandchildren Johnny and Casey, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both of his parents and his infant son, William Maxfield.
He served as a Hopkinton Town Councilman for 8 years, and Highway Superintendent for 14 years. Most of his life was dedicated to the fire service and he was honored as the St Lawrence County Firefighter of the Year in 2017. He also held the following memberships during his lifetime; Hopkinton-Ft Jackson Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years and served as Fire Chief for 25 years; Tri-Town Rescue for 27 years; St Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association; Hopkinton Ft Jackson Fire Commissioner for the past 5 years; St Lawrence County Fire Advisory Board; Northern New York Firemen’s Association; and FASNY.
He was previously employed by Ron’s Agridrainage for many years as well as employed by lifelong friend Michael Wilson. He also worked with the St Lawrence County Soil & Water company.
Ronny enjoyed painting and restoring tractors and fire trucks; in reality, he enjoyed restoring nearly any type of vehicle including the occasional vintage manure spreader. Many community members enjoyed the veggies he and Shawn grew in their garden because if you stopped in when something was ready for picking, you would be taking some home with you. His Amish neighbors could always count on him for help, transportation, and good conversation. In his younger years, he enjoyed tractor pulls and snowmobile racing and repaired snowmobiles and other small machines in his garage with the help of his sons. His retirement gave him the time to enjoy gardening and restoration as well as doing some writing. He wrote a book on the History of Hopkinton from his memories and the help of his community.
Anyone who knew Ron know that he dedicated his life to the service of others and to bring a smile or a laugh to all he met. He was always ready with a joke or story and they were usually quite colorful. Ron will be greatly missed and remembered by all who had the unique pleasure of meeting him. Rest easy Chief, we’ll take it from here.
