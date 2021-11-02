The family of Ronnie “The Mayor” Gaines would like to announce there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 13th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Carthage Elks Lodge - 1762, 511 Fulton St. in Carthage. Ron died on November 14, 2020.
Ronnie "The Mayor" Gaines
