Rosaline M. Wood, age 89, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Riverledge Nursing Home. A private burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Rosaline is survived by her children, Sharlene Love of Heuvelton, Kevin Wood and his wife, Tina, of Ogdensburg, Ellen Fike and her husband, Francis, of Bolivia, NC and Stephanie Barr and her husband, Matthew, of Stafford, VA; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Lyle C. Wood.
Rosaline was born on July 21, 1930, in Copenhagen, NY, the daughter of Alton and Lillian (Hasseler) Hartley. She married Lyle C. Wood on April 1, 1948 at the Methodist Parsonage in Copenhagen, NY. She worked as a lab technician for McAdam Cheese in Heuvelton, NY and later went to work for ACCO Brands as a procurement clerk. Rosaline was a lifelong member of the Eastern Stars of Heuvelton.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 North State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654 or to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.