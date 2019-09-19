A memorial service for Rosalyn Monaco Farmer, 97, formerly of Centennial Apartments, Watertown, will be at noon Saturday, September 28, at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A calling hour will begin at 11:00. Mrs. Farmer died September 13, at The Peaks, Lafayette, CO. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
Rosalyn was born on March 23, 1922, in Watertown, daughter of Louis and Esther Foley Monaco, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1940, was a Sunday school teacher at Faith Chapel Church, and worked for over 40 years at Empsall’s Department Store. She married Rollin G. Farmer on Oct. 25, 1947. Mr. Farmer passed away on Dec. 4, 2000.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan J. Guyer, Broomfield, Colorado, two grandsons Grant and Blake and three great-grandsons Mason, Drew and Will. She was preceded by her husband, her parents and a brother Fred Monaco.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse NY 13204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.