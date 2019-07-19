Rose A. Stemples, age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home under the care of Hospice. Specifically at her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Rose is survived by two daughters, Michele Stemples of Lisbon, NY and Patti Jo Powell & her husband, Jack, of East Berlin, PA; four grandchildren, William Stemples, Seth Powell, Stephen Powell, & Benjamin Powell; three sisters, Emma Maher of Rochester, NY, Esther Lynch of Weedsport, NY, and Norma Jeanne Frost of Jamesville, NY; two brothers, Harold Frost of Marcellus, NY and Ronald Frost & his companion, Cheryl, of Watertown, NY; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Pauline Frost. Rose was born on July 4, 1943, in Marcellus, NY, the daughter of Jesse and Pauline C. Pople Frost. She graduated from Marcellus High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from The Crane School of Music in Potsdam, NY, with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Musical Education in 1965. Mrs. Stemples was an instrumental band instructor first at Lisbon Central School from 1965 to 1971, then later teaching and becoming the music department head at Ogdensburg Free Academy and Junior High. She retired from OFA in 1998 and later taught for two years at St Marguerite D’Youville Academy. Rose enjoyed travelling with family, friends, and fellow music lovers from The Crane School of Music, playing Mahjongg and card/board games, badminton, singing, bicycling, plus spending time with her family and grandchildren. Donations may be made in Rose’s memory to the Wilmot Cancer Institute, 300 E. River Road, Rochester, NY 14627 with a memo indicating support in her name for immunotherapy research or locally made to the Richard E Winter Cancer Center, Ogdensburg, NY for their Treatment Center Cancer Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Rose A. Stemples
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
