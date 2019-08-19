MASSENA – Rose Basmajian, 93, of Burney Ave, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Rose was born October 31, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Vartan and Makruonhi “Margaret” (Bedrosian) Avadikian. At a young age, she and her family moved to Massena, where she went to school and graduated from Massena High School. She later graduated from Massena School of Business. She was predeceased by her first husband, Murad Basmajian in 1971. On January 10, 2005, she married Monas “Mike” Agoyan in Canton. He predeceased her on February 20, 2006.
Rose worked for many years at Marine Midland Bank transitioning to HSBC Bank where she retired as a head teller. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church and member of the Massena Senior Citizens. She enjoyed knitting, playing with grandchildren and great grandchildren, and playing cards – especially Solitaire. Rose also cherished the time she was able to spend with her son and daughter-in-law, at their cottage in Hannawa Falls.
Rose is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Armand and Diana Basmajian of Monroe Township, New Jersey; her grandchildren, Ian and Melissa Basmajian and Meghan and Ken Tuchmatulian, all of New Jersey; her great grandchildren, Gavin, Aleena, and Ryder; her brother, George Avadikian of Zephyrhills, Florida; two nephews, Michael and Douglas Avadikian; and dear friends, Claire and Gary White and Clara Margosian and their families.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Virginia A. Agoyan on October 26, 1997.
Friends may call Monday 1-3:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM with Deacon Sonya Boyce, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Massena Rescue Squad, St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Rose’s family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude and thanks to the members of the Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Police Department, the staff Massena Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for their extreme care and compassion shown to Rose and them on Saturday morning.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
