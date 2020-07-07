Rose E. Arthur Hanno
LOWVILLE – Rose E. Arthur Hanno, 94, formerly of Jefferson Street, passed away Monday morning, June 29, 2020 at Lewis County General Hospital Emergency Room.
A private funeral will be held for the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lowville Rural Cemetery. Please adhere to the Phase 4 Guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made to Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, Attn: Activities, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by six children and their spouses, Joyce (Donald) Wharton of Baldwinsville, twin sons, Ronald G. (Charlene) Arthur of Castorland, Donald P. (Leslie) Arthur of Lowville, Brenda (Steven) Bochino of Baldwinsville, Mark (Maria) Arthur of Liverpool, Brian Arthur of South Carolina; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Pearl Peebles of Lowville; a brother, Donald (Barbara) Berrus of Lowville; and a sister-in-law, Rita Berrus of Constableville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husbands, Floyd L. Arthur and Raymond Hanno; her son USMC PFC Lawrence K. Arthur, who was killed in action in Vietnam on May 28, 1968; four brothers, William G., Clarence E., Richard E. and Raymond Berrus; a brother-in-law, Harold Peebles; a sister-in-law, Shirley Berrus.
Rose was born on May 4, 1926 at home in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Clarence and Evelyn Stoffel Berrus. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1944. Before her marriage she worked at a resort in Old Forge and cared for children. On November 17, 1945, she married Floyd L. Arthur. He died on June 10, 1970. She later married Raymond Hanno. He passed away on January 11, 1997. Rose was a caregiver for the elderly in Lewis County. She was a member of Lewis County Memorial Post -6912, Lowville VFW Auxiliary and the Beaver River Memorial Post -1663, Croghan American Legion Auxiliary. Rose was a Gold Star Mother. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
