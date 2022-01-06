PHILADELPHIA — Rose L. Gleason, 88, of NYS Rt. 26, lifelong resident, passed away on January 4th, 2022 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence in Watertown, NY.
Born to George W. and Minnie M. Cooke Henderson on October 22, 1933 in her home in Philadelphia, NY. She attended school in Philadelphia and was a 1951 graduate of Philadelphia High School. She was married to Elmer C. Gleason on June 6, 1954 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church and they were happily married for 63 years.
Rose worked at Empsall’s Department Store for a few years before her long-term employment of 30 years as a secretary at the Philadelphia Elementary School where she impacted many children. She also worked on the family farm until 1970 and was employed seasonally at various restaurants in the area.
In her earlier years, Rose enjoyed traveling with family, walking, knitting, quilting, going to camp, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. After her retirement in 1993, she enjoyed traveling with her husband to Las Vegas, Alaska, and to their winter home in Florida. In her later years Rose enjoyed embroidery, cross-stitch, attending her great grandson’s hockey games, going to camp, reading and above all, spending time with her family and friends. She was also well known in her community and beyond for sending cards to family and friends for all occasions.
Rose is survived by her daughters; Marie Ambrose and husband Jeffrey, Philadelphia, NY, Gloria Wilkerson and partner James Vashon, Gainesville, FL, Susan Hughes and husband Alan, Canton, NY; 6 grandchildren, Danielle Ambrose Holden, Jacob Ambrose, Alyssa Hughes Bigelow, Ryan Hughes, Allie Wilkerson Crosier, and Makenzie Wilkerson; 5 great-grandchildren, McKinley, Hudson, and Adeline Ambrose, Harper and Andrew Holden; a sister-in-law, Edith Filiatrault, Antwerp, NY; a brother-in-law, Roy Gleason, SC, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rose was well-known throughout her community. She was a lifetime active member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a longtime member of the Red Hat Ladies of Philadelphia, and a member of TOPS and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Safely) organization with 8 years of KOPS status.
Rose was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Elmer Gleason, a son, George Gleason, a sister, Elizabeth Henderson, and a brother Robert Henderson.
Arrangements will be with the Frederick Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa, NY.
Calling hours will be 2-5 pm, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home in Theresa, NY.
The funeral will be 11am, Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Connie Gushlaw. A Celebration of Rose’s Life will be at the Philadelphia American Legion, following services.
Burial will be next to her husband in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 19 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
