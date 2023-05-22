Rose M. Davis, age 68, resident of Palermo, for the last 40 years, passed away Sunday at her home. Rose was born March 6, 1955, in Syracuse, the daughter of Milford and Frieda Smith Look. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1975. Rose was married to Edwin Davis on September 17, 1977, and he passed away March 9, 2010. She was employed by Mexico School District as a custodian for many years. She had previously worked for GE in Syracuse. Surviving are her brother, James Look of Richland Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Rose M. Davis
March 6, 1955 - May 21, 2023
