MASSENA – Rose M. Lobdell, 52, of Talcott Street, unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Due to the current restrictions of the COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer when the restrictions have been lifted.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
A complete obituary will air in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.