MASSENA – Rose M. Lobdell, 52, of Talcott Street, unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Rose was born April 24, 1967 in Massena, the daughter of the late Milford and Gloria (Fetterly) Phelix and was a 1986 graduate of Massena High School.
Rose dedicated her life to the health, welfare, and education of children, not only her own but to many students at Massena Central School, where she was a teacher’s aide. She cherished the time she was able to be with her grandchildren, garage-saling and going to bingo with her best friend, Wanda DeRushia, and had a great love for reading, sewing, and horses.
Rose is survived by her son, Patrick Smith, Jr. and his companion, Jackie Shampine of Norfolk; her beloved grandchildren, Devan, Aleyah, Jocelyn, and Aubrianna; her sisters, Kathy Fetterly of Syracuse, Kelly Phelix of Massena; Tina Phelix of Massena; her brothers, Kevin and Nancy Fetterly of Massena; Gary and Barbara Fetterly of North Lawrence, Milford Jr. and Fran Phelix of Bombay; Ricky Phelix and Betty Burry of Massena; and Justin Phelix of Massena; her sister-in-law, Sharon Lobdell and Frank Shampine of Massena; her companion, Roger Gonyou, Jr.; her best friend, Wanda DeRushia; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions of the COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer when the restrictions have been lifted.
The family is establishing Rose Lobdell Memorial Fund to continue her legacy of helping children in any way possible, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to this fund.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
