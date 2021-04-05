Rose M. Robarge, 77, formerly of Adams, died Thursday April 1, 2021 at the home of her son in Cicero, NY where she had been under the care of her family and Hospice of Central New York. A memorial service will be 3:00 pm Saturday April 10 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial in Rural Cemetery, Adams, will be private.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born August 29, 1943 in Afton, NY, daughter of Lyman and Francis (Callahan) Frear, she graduated from Adams High School. She worked as a waitress at several restaurants locally and most recently as a dining room manager at Morrison’s Restaurant in Orlando, FL.
She married Arthur Ives of Adams Center in1961. Following their marriage the couple lived in Watertown. Mr. Ives died March 27, 1964.
She later married Glenn E. Robarge of Adams on November 6, 1981. They lived in Adams and in 1984 moved to Winter Garden, FL. Mr. Robarge died May 2, 2002
Rose is survived by two sons Arthur (Susan) Ives, Cicero and Chris Ives and companion (Roseann Summers), Adams; two step daughters Peggy Roberts, Rodman, Patricia Larkin FL; three grandchildren; a brother LeRoy Frear, Adams; two sisters Mary Groff, Adams, Barbara Welte, Fullerton, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a brother Leo Frear, and three sisters Margaret Riley, Anna Allard and Juanita Harrison.
Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105 or Hospice of Central New York, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY, 13088.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
