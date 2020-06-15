Rose M. Robideau, age 64 of Massena, NY, passed away after a one-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Rose is survived by her husband, Clark J. Robideau of 43 years; daughter Lisa M. Newcombe and husband Steven of Massena, NY; son Brian C. Robideau of Charlotte, NC; daughter Crystal R. Reynolds and husband Ryan of Arvada, CO. She is survived by her sister Sal Smith and husband Bill of Colton, NY; her brother Pete Marceau and wife Trudie of Massena, NY; three grandchildren, Brianna McCarthy and husband Peter of Greensboro, NC; Tyler Avery of Massena, NY; Abigail Avery of Massena, NY; and three great granddaughters Aubriella, Evangelina, and Grace McCarthy of Greensboro, NC. She is predeceased by her parents Louis E. and Marie A. Marceau; brother Louis J. Marceau and sister Theresa M. Marceau.
Rose was born on December 12, 1955 in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of Louis J. and Marie A. Marceau. She attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School and graduated in 1973, and also attended BOCES Cosmetology School. Rose met Clark J. Robideau “Radar” after he returned from the navy. They were married June 25, 1977 at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton, NY. Rose attended Massena School of Business from 2001–2002, along side her daughter Lisa. Rose graduated 1st in her class. Among other jobs, she enjoyed working with her daughter(s) Crystal at Carbino’s in Massena and later with Lisa at Healthy Way in Ogdensburg.
Rose loved going on long walks with her husband, friends, and family, singing karaoke, exploring genealogy, playing games, dancing, going out to eat, shopping, garage sales, doing numerous art and crafts projects, traveling to many locations throughout the United States and Canada, including many trips to Charlotte where they visited their son Brian and where they attended local concerts together. Rose provided loving care for both parents in their later years. She also felt especially grateful to continue to grow her relationship with her mother for 25 years while she lived in the Robideau family home until her mother’s passing.
Donations may be made in her memory to Hope Lodge, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401-3412.
Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.