HARRISVILLE, NY ~ On January 9, 2023 Rose Marie Gonio passed away while under the loving care of the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Hospital, Rochester, NY, at the age of 94. Rose was born September 19, 1928 to Richard and Dorothy Norris. She attended school and graduated from Harrisville Central School. She married John (Jack) Gonio after his return to Harrisville from WWII where they then built their home on High Street and raised their family. Rose led an active social life that included snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, traveling, numerous trips to Colorado, Florida, a trip to Alaska and even a trip to Europe. She also greatly enjoyed spending time at their camp on Fish Creek with friends. Rose had a special love for gardening and for her many Cocker Spaniels. Rose was a special friend to many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by daughter, Marcia Taylor (companion Lew Daniels) of Ontario, NY; daughter, Karen (Christopher) Daniels of Woodland Park, CO; son, Stuart (Kathy) of Steamboat Springs, CO and granddaughter, Megan (Troy) Remy of Wasilla, AK. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, and a brother, Carleton. A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery, with the Rev. Donald Manfred, officiating. Light refreshments will be served at the Harrisville Fire Hall immediately following the graveside service. Contributions may be made the Harrisville Fire Dept. or animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville, where condolences may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
Rose Marie Gonio
September 19, 1928 - January 9, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.