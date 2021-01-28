DURHAM – Rose Marie Podgurski, 101, passed away on Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Delmar Center for Nursing and Rehab. She was born on December 25, 1919 in the town of Hempstead, NY to the late Sylvester and Elizabeth Kelly Day. She is the wife of the late Fred Podgurski; beloved mother of her loving and devoted son, Armand; sister of Harry Edwards, George Edwards, Jane Stahl, and the late Dorothy Flor, James Day, Harold Day, Al Edwards, Len Edwards, Margaret Capp, Bill Edwards, Betty Edwards, and June Dent.
Rose Marie dedicated 18yrs volunteering at the Albany VA Center. “In the pulse of life”, none of the boys there were overlooked. Everyday was a fresh new adventure, celebrating a “brand new day”. She would chase down doctors that would make their patients wait too long for their appointments, helping patients get on the bus, wheeling them outdoors on the good days, always with a good spirit, she would help them with their meals, activities, and so on... with no “boundaries”, there was always something to do with re-newed energies.
What is it to wonder? With wide-eyed expectancy of the love she had for everyone... she was the queen of hearts. Counting all of her memories... at home is her sanctuary, where flowers grow everywhere, that are grown with her smile. I met this glowing lady with awe and admiration in 1995, looking at her expressions of her art with careful precise dance of colors to the canvas. And to be immersed in her radiant sweet joy, and in 1997, she legally adopted me with a balanced heart, never having children of her own. She even hugged the judge at the Catskill Courthouse. Wonder had a dimension all of its own in this mother’s love, this mother’s heart.
Through 25 years of learning from this incredible woman, really! Here’s an example of her tenderness and her gentle spirit: How far away is your happiness? Mine is looking back at me from her high back chair. She points to the other chair to sit down beside her, she instantly grabs my hand gently into hers. She never really asks for much. She’ll be 101 years young tomorrow, she really doesn’t know enough to get old. She has long, age spotted, working hands that are beautiful to me. Something special about her hands. Her vibrant, full of life blue eyes come from a long place in time. With a personality beyond the deep pulse of the spirit, and still enough spunk in her to chase life.
To chase the eternal life now as she was embraced in the arms of Jesus on Saturday January 23, 2021... my life is a different world now, it really hurts so much... the heart can be selfish... but I shall rejoice for her... with the sweeter-be memories. “Mom”, you are loved by many.
Graveside service will be held in the spring in Flat Creek Cemetery, Gilboa. Condolence page is available at ajcunninghamfh.com.
