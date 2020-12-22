LOWVILLE - Rose Mary Roggie, 79, died Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020 at Lewis County Health System, where she resided for a few days.
Rose Mary was born on May 1, 1941 in Lowville the daughter of the late Alvin and Lena (Widrick) Lyndaker where she graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. She married Marvin Joseph Roggie on May 26, 1962 at Lowville Conservative Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Rose Mary retired from Kraft Foods after 20 years. She and Marvin made their home in Lowville. Marvin died on Monday, March 23, 2009.
She is survived by her three children, Stephen J. and Suzanne Roggie; Jeffrey M. Roggie and his companion, Jolene Steria; and Jennifer R. and Stephen Selley, Jr.; her three grandchildren, Jaden, Alexis, and Mackenzie; her two sisters, Belva Zehr and LeEtta Widrick; her brother-in-law, Milford and Mary Lou Roggie.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Carrie Sue Roggie, June 4, 1964, her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Zehr and Norman Widrick, her sister-in-law, Muriel and Robert Widrick.
Rose Mary loved to bake and cook, enjoyed crafts, crocheting and sewing, flowering, and traveling. Most of all she cherished her time with her grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at the First Mennonite Church with Rev. Ed Steckly, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Memorials in Rose Mary’s name may be made to: American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct, Utica, NY 13502 www.cancer.org For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to: www.sundquistfh.com
