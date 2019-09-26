Rosealyn E. Scudera, 96, of Watertown, passed away September 25, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center, where she had been a patient for three days. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the immediate family. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
