Roseanne Terry, age 67, of Washington Street, Massena passed on July 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. Per her wishes there will be no public calling hrs. Friends and Family are welcome to attend a graveside service held on Saturday July 30, 2022 at 10:00AM at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Judith VanKennen officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Massena.
Roseanne was born on April 10, 1955, the daughter of Roy and Shirley (Goodman) Fuller. She graduated from Massena Central School and Attended Massena School of Business where she earned her undergraduate degree with honors.
Roseanne worked as a Manager for a jewelry kiosk, Claire’s Boutique, and Hills Department Store, Shoe Department at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall for several years. She most recently worked at Walmart in Massena, as a Customer Service Associate for over 20 years. Roseanne loved people and always greeted everyone with a smile, a friendly hello and a warm heart. She retired due to illness.
She is survived by her two children; a son Rosario (Bert) and his wife Renee Desgrosiellier of Louisville NY, A Daughter Kristie Desgrosiellier Cole of Louisville NY, Her companion of 23 yrs. Thomas Terrance, of Massena NY, Three sisters; Bonnie and husband Ray Wood of Kentucky, Sharon and husband Lee Southwick Of Brasher Falls NY, Marlene and husband Dennis Wilhite of Pennsylvania, and a brother Roy and wife Beth Fuller of Florida. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jessielee Cole, Jace Cole, and Brayden Desgrosiellier all of Louisville NY, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Shirley Fuller, a loving son in law Jason (Baboo) Cole and Her first husband Rosario (BOO) Desgrosiellier.
Roseanne enjoyed playing card games and attending a few casinos. She loved to bowl and was on several different bowling leagues throughout the years. She was well known around town as she enjoyed socializing, singing karaoke, dancing, listening to music, coin collecting, and collecting antiques. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also a member of Massena AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.
Memorial donations in Roseanne’s memory may be made to Dementia Awareness or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
