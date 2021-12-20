Roseline A. Fitzsimmons

Roseline “Rosie” Ann (Lacombe) Fitzsimmons, born October 7, 1943, went to heaven surrounded by her children, after a brief illness, on December 6, 2021. The daughter of Mary (John) Lacombe and Earl Paquette, she wed her sweetheart Richard “Dick” Anthony Fitzsimmons on November 12, 1960 at St. Ann’s Church, Hinckley, NY. They were married until his death on April 8, 1995. Known affectionately by everyone as Mama Rosie, she was a stay at home mom of their 8 children in Remsen, NY, for many years until she and Dick bought a camp in Snug Harbor and moved to Cape Vincent. Then, they bought a house up on the hill, where they would each spend the rest of their lives. Rosie and Dick owned and operated Fitzsimmons Water Trucking in town and eventually opened up R&R’s Country Diner in Three Mile Bay. She was known to spend long nights there, baking fresh bread and pies daily, always with a smile on her face. Rosie was an expert cleaning lady and kept her home immaculate. Her family would joke that she had floors so clean you could eat off them. She cleaned houses for many clients in town as well as the American Legion and Cape Vincent Bank for over 30 years, rarely missing a day. She did private home care for several years and had many special clients she would stay overnight with who became family to her. Rosie had a contagious laugh and a smile that would light up any room. She never made an enemy in her life and made everyone she met feel special. She had a heart of gold and would literally give someone her last dollar. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and taught them many life lessons. Rosie would often be seen baking and delivering cookies, especially around the holidays, for the senior home in town. She was an avid gardener and had the most beautiful roses around. She loved watching the robins and cardinals in her bird baths and loved all the wildlife she saw daily on her hill. She also loved spending time at Wilson’s Bay and watching the sunsets there. She enjoyed the simple things. Her sense of humor and witty comebacks will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her sons: Tony (Patsy) Fitzsimmons, Gonzales, TX; Richard (Debbie) Fitzsimmons, Remsen, NY; Andrew Fitzsimmons and his partner Tabitha, Cleveland, TN; and her daughters: Laurie Fitzsimmons, Prospect, NY; Kimberly Lippler, AZ; and Terry Cummings and her partner Gary Harper, Brunswick, ME and her brother, Larry Lacombe, Prospect, NY. She is also survived by 16 special grandchildren and several great-grand children who called her Grandma Rosie, dear friends John Tucker and Marvin Votra, as well as many extended family and friends that loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Dick, her beautiful daughter, Tina Fitzsimmons and her loving son, Timothy Fitzsimmons. The family would like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County for their wonderful care. Because of their support and Rosie’s daughters, she was able to be cared for peacefully, at home, on her hill. Per Rosie’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral. The family will hold a private service in the spring. Donations may be made to Mama Rosie’s Garden Fund: c/o Laurie Fitzsimmons PO Box 69 Prospect, NY 13435. To keep Mama Rosie’s memory alive, plant some roses, be kind and love your neighbor.
Roseline A. Fitzsimmons
October 7, 1943 — December 6, 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.