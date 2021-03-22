MASSENA: Rosemarie Sucese age 84 of Claremont Ave. Massena N.Y., Passed away Wednesday March 17, 2021 at her home under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Funeral services for Rosemarie will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Phillips Memorial Home in Massena NY has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Memorial Contributions can be made in honor of Rosemarie to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 220 East 42nd Street New York, NY 10017. Friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Rosemarie by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.