Carthage - Rosemary A. Clearo, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Gouverneur.
A celebration of life will be scheduled and announced later in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
Rosemary was born in Carthage on March 8, 1944, the daughter of Donald and Nellie (Babcock) Clearo.
She attended schools in Carthage and spent much of her life in that area where she raised her family then worked as a waitress.
Rosemary enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family especially her grandkids. She had been a member of the Great Bend Fire Department and its auxiliary.
A marriage to Gary Eisenhauer ended in divorce however they remained friends until his death. A marriage to John Lichty also ended in divorce.
Rosemary is survived by her children Tom (Sandy) Slate, Art (Miriam) Eisenhauer, Ken (Cathy) Eisenhauer, and Wendy(Jeff Gibson)Probst, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her siblings Donald Clearo and Arlene Jones, and her granddaughter Tiffany Clearo.
Memorial donations in memory of Rosemary are encouraged to a charity of one’s choice.
