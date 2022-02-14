Rosemary E. Zehr, 84, formerly of Belleville, passed away Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since 2019.
The funeral will be 7 pm Friday, February 18th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will begin at 5 pm prior to the funeral service. Spring burial will be in the Rural Cemetery, Adams.
She is survived by her four sons and their wives, Wayne and Dawn, Ellisburg, David and Linda, Belleville, Kevin and Fawn, Adams, Ronald and Karen, Ellisburg; grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Stevie, Robert, Cassandra, Derek, Ashley, Hunter, and Jeremy; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother Gerald Moreton, Canastota; a sister-in-law, Linda Moreton, Henderson; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Duane, great-granddaughter Cheyenne Davis, two brothers Sidney and Roger Moreton, a niece Sheri Gerni, and her companion Olin Glazier.
Rosemary was born in the Town of Worth, July 25, 1937, a daughter to Arthur and Doris Leepy Moreton. She attended Adams schools and graduated from Belleville Central School.
Rosemary had worked for Lollies’s in Adams, Best Distributing in Watertown and in the produce and deli departments at Rod’s in Sandy Creek. She later operated a bakery on Renshaw Bay for a few years and was well known for her cinnamon rolls. After her bakery years, she was a housekeeper in the community.
Rosemary cared for many children in the Ellisburg area for many years and considered them as her own children including Becky Cobb Randall whom she considered the daughter she never had. Rosemary enjoyed knitting and sewing.
The family would like to thank the caretakers on the 6th floor of Samaritan Keep Home for their generous support during Rosemary’s stay.
The funeral service will be streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Belleville Auxiliary, P.O. Box 121 Belleville, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
