Rosemary Pattison left us in the early hours on the morning of September 1st, 2019. She was born on March 9th, 1951. She was the daughter of Carl and Marjorie (Rose) Pattison. Rosemary was born and raised in Potsdam NY.
Rosemary was a sweet woman with an unforgettable smirk and smile. After falling ill at a young age, Rosemary moved to the Craig Development Center in Sonyea, NY. Rosemary then moved to the Sunmount Development Center in Tupper Lake NY and in 1999 moved to the ARC Jefferson- St. Lawrence (formerly known as Jefferson Rehabilitation Center) to a Gaffney Drive residence before moving to her current home in Dexter NY. Rosemary also attended ARC’s Day Treatment and Day Habilitation programs on Gaffney Drive along with this programming provided at her home for many years.
Rosemary could often be found enjoying time with her peers, support staff and friends. She enjoyed listening and dancing to any music that was playing along with interacting with any of her sensory items. In her younger days, Rosemary always enjoyed going out for dinner with her peers, along with a good cup of coffee or an ice cream cone. Rosemary always enjoyed taking part in a spa day to include getting her hair and nails done, along with going out shopping for a new outfit or two. Anytime that there were jokes or mischief happening, Rosemary was sure to be laughing, giggling and giving her smirky smile to any naughty behavior that resulted from this.
Rosemary is survived by her nephew Samuel Pattison of Staten Island NY and her niece Donna Matthews of Bonita Springs, FL both who served as guardians for her. Rosemary also leaves behind many support staff who have provided care to her over the years at the ARC Jefferson- St. Lawrence, along with her housemates, some that she has lived with since moving in.
Her parents, Carl and Marjorie Pattison, her brothers Donald Pattison, Russel Pattison and Norman Pattison along with aunts and uncles predeceased her.
***Services for Rosemary will be held on Friday September 6th at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home at 135 Keyes Ave in Watertown NY. Calling hours will be at 3-4pm with services starting at 4pm. Burial will be at the convenience of her family taking place in Delaware County NY for her to be reunited with her parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.