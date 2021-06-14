Roslyn Ruth Bruckert Cedar, 93, gently passed away on April, 27, 2021 in her daughter’s home at Crystal Lake. Il. where she had resided for 10 years.
Born in Watertown, NY on June 20, 1927 to Verna Grace Dillabaugh Bruckert and William “Bucket” Bruckert, she had a large and loving family of seven siblings. Proceeded in death by William Jr., Sally Bohanan and Joseph; surviving siblings are Gerturd Ives, Phyllis Pierce and Jo-Ann Cook. Her husband of forty-eigth years, Gerorge Richard “Rich” Cedar, passed in 2002 leaving three children, Mona Jean Cedar, Cheryl Ann Kenny and George Richard “Dickie” Cedar II.
Roslyn graduated from Watertown High School then went to work at New York Tel phone company working as an operator and service assistance until retiring. She proudly served as the president of her union, when one year “winning” a magnum of champagne in appreciation.
At one time, all the offices for the Watertown VFW Post 1400 Ladies’ Auxiliary were held by Bruckert sisters. The VFW sponsored a luncheon to honored her mother, Verna Bruckert, for raising such civic minded daughters.
After being “snow birds” for several years, they retired permanently to their home in Crystal River, Fla. with a great pool and a pontoon boat.
She was thoroughly delighted any time she could be with her family, especially her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her life will be joyously celebrated June 19, 2021 at the VFW in Adams, NY at 2Pm. You are welcome to come and reminisce with her family.
