The funeral mass for Ross A. Bogenschutz will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton with burial following in St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent.
Mr. Bogenschutz, 83, formerly of Clayton died at his home in Lakeland, FL on January 25, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
