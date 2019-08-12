Roswell G. Gotham, age 84 of Chaumont, NY passed away August 9th at Samaritan Medical Center with family by his side.
Mr. Gotham was born April 15, 1935 in Watertown, NY to the late Frederick O. Sr. and Pauline Severance Gotham.
Through-out Roswell’s entire life he dedicated much of his time to helping others. From February 1957 to March 1962 he owned and operated the Hamlin Street Market. He served in the position of Comptroller for Rutland Hills Co-Op from 1970 through 1985. During that time he graduated with honors from Jefferson Community College in 1982 receiving an A.A.S. Degree in Accounting. He also served as Bookkeeper for the Community Center for Alcoholism until his retirement in 1997. In November of 1985, he ran and was elected as an Assessor for the Town of Lyme and continued those duties to the present. He also held the job of Town of Lyme Accountant from 2002 through 2007.
Mr. Gotham’s interest in his community led him to be a member of the Institute of Management Accounts (IMA) , Chaumont Masonic Lodge -172, Sackets Harbor Royal Arch Masons -68, King David Council -97, Watertown Commandery -11, Town of Lyme Lions Club, Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson/Jeff Square Club. The list continues with Master of Chaumont Lodge in 1982 and 1988, Grand Steward in 1985, District Deputy Grand Master from 1990-1992 and District Deputy Grand Priest from 1997 through 1999. Mr. Gotham also served as secretary for many years in these organizations.
Trinity Episcopal Church (Watertown) was a very important part of Mr. Gotham’s life. He served as Church Treasurer, Eucharistic Minister/Visitor. An Usher and Substitute Sunday School Teacher were also tasks he gladly performed for his church. He also coached the Church’s League Basketball from 1961-1978, with a record of 269 and 98. During this time the teams won 23 regular or playoff championships and a league record, 5 consecutive regular season championships between 1966-1970. He also coached and umpired the Little League, Babe Ruth League and Men’s Fast Pitch Softball Team in Chaumont for many years.
Roswell is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Frederick O. and Jessie C. Gotham of Camden, NY, his sister Sally A. Goodfriend of Watertown, NY and his nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gotham was an honorable man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be Tuesday August 20th at 11:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church of Watertown. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday August 19th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter from 2-4 and 7-9 PM with a Masonic service at 8:30 PM.
Donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church of Watertown or the Chaumont Masonic Lodge -172, Chaumont, NY. Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com.
