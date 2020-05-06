Roswell P. Mothersell, 82, Sackets Harbor, former co-owner of Ros and Al’s Service Station State Street, Watertown, passed away Monday, May4th, 2020 in Watertown following a brief illness. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
