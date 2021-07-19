Massena: Roxann Louise (Creazzo) Montgomery, age 60 passed away comfortably with loved ones by her side on July 13, 2021 at Canton- Potsdam Hospital after a long battle with COVID-19. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Roxann was born October 19, 1960 in Massena NY to Rock and Patricia Creazzo. She Graduated Massena Central School in 1978. Roxann worked for many years at Walmart in Massena NY until her retirement, at which time she purchased her dream property in Winthrop. Once retired Roxann devoted her time and love to her children, many grandchildren, her dogs, Lady and Cassie.
Roxann is predeceased by her parents, Rock and Patricia, two sisters Ann and Catherine, and a brother Andy. Roxann is survived by her longtime friend David Montgomery of Winthrop, her siblings Christy (Norm) Lazore of Massena, Danny (Barbra) Creazzo of DeKalb, Mike (Cathy) Creazzo of Massena, Julie O’ Brien of Massena, and Moreen (Brian) Biers of Massena, her four children, Nicole (Chuck) Montgomery-Miner of Winthrop, Joel (Gemma) Montgomery of Massena, Joshua Montgomery of Winthrop, and Jonathan (Tony) Montgomery of Norwood. She is survived by 22 grandchildren, one great grand- daughter, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Roxann loved dancing around her home while cooking and cleaning, mowing her lawn and relaxing outside, helping in the garage and building, and took great pride in helping to guide her grandchildren in life. Be it a phone call away or a cup of Maxwell House coffee, Roxann was always eager to lend an ea. She will be forever loved and missed by many.
Per Roxann’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her life at her beloved home at 2262 County Route 49, Winthrop NY, 13697 on July 18th, 2021from 12pm until ??? The family welcomes your presence, smiles and sharing of great stories. There will be lot of laughter and good food. Memories and online condolences maybe shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
