MASSENA: Roy A. Portolese, age 96 of Massena, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Saturday, September 4, 2021 when the good Lord took him to Heaven to be with his loving wife Frances.
Calling hours for Roy will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday (Sept 8, 2021) from 9:30 AM until the time of services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday September 8, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to following with full Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Roy was born in Massena, NY on June 11, 1925 to parents Samuel and Elizabeth (Trimboli) Portolese. He was the fourth of five brothers with three younger sisters. Roy graduated from Massena High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving for the duration of WWII. He then returned home and met and married Frances Creazzo on September 29, 1951. Roy and Frances raised three sons and two daughters in Massena. Roy was the longtime co-owner of the 284 Club where families and friends came to eat and to socialize. Upon retirement Roy enjoyed golfing and socializing with his many friends, and being a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. He was very proud of his Italian heritage. He spent many happy Thursdays at The Italian American Club playing cards and cooking pasta.
Roy is survived by his sons Tom (Linda) of Massena, NY and Sam of Pittsburgh, PA, daughters Elizabeth Schriver (Allen) of Stuart, FL, and Roselyn of California; grandchildren Michael Schriver of Pittsburgh, PA, Jonathan Schriver of Charlotte, NC, Christina Schriver of Raleigh, NC and Katherine Schriver also of Raleigh, NC. Roy is also survived by a Brother Don Portolese of Massena, sisters Ann Jackson of Watertown, NY, Paula (Stanley) Gallagher of Half Moon Bay, CA, and Josephine McKenzie of Massena, NY.
Roy was predeceased by his wife Frances, parents Samuel and Elizabeth Portolese, son Roy Portolese Jr., and brothers Tony, Joe and Sal Portolese.
Roy will always be remembered by his family, relatives and friends as a loving father, a caring and helpful friend, and especially a caring and loving grandfather who was always there for his grandchildren from infants to adults.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to acknowledge memorial contribution with Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676
Family and friends are encouraged to share online condolences with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
