MASSENA: It is with heavy hearts, that the family of Roy A. Portolese report his passing early Saturday morning (September 4, 2021) at his family home. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time, full obituary to follow.
Roy A. Portolese
