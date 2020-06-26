GOUVERNEUR – Roy Earnest Seavey, age 91, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 24, 2020 at the RiverLedge Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Ogdensburg where he has resided for a short time.
Visitation will be at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. His funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Please wear a face mask. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Roy was born on April 16, 1929 in Gouverneur to the late Roy Edward and Mary (Wheater) Seavey. He attended Gouverneur Central School. He married Barbara E. Rice on July 25, 1954 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Wood officiating. Roy worked as a dairy farmer all of his life. For ten years he worked on a farm on Rock Island Road then went back home on the Seavey Farm to work with his father and brother on the family farm. He had also worked as a painter for Merkley Painting Co. and worked as a veterinary assistant for Dr. Harland for several years.
Roy enjoyed driving motorcycle, bowling on the Sunday Co-ed league, hunting, and showing cattle in 4-H. He was an avid dog lover. He spent his retirement walking and caring for his pets.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, of Gouverneur, Roy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Rochelle and John Pratt of Gouverneur; a sister Florence Whitney of California; three granddaughters and their spouses, Morgan and Duane Neaves, Erin and Shawn Hays and Sarah and Justin Fitzgerald; 7 great grandchildren Jillian, Harley, Ethan, Electa, Elise, Jayda and Zachary, and several nieces and nephews.
Roy is predeceased by a brother, Charles Seavey, and a sister Viola Case.
Donations may be made in Roy’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642, American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057.
