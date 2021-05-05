GLENFIELD - Roy Frank Hammecker, 82, of Greig Road, passed away Monday morning, May 3, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
Services will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Roy is survived by his wife Susan; four children and their spouses, Lori and James Farquhar, Watson, Cindy and Michael McLean of Colton, Keith Hammecker and his wife Libby of Cobleskill, Kimberly and Edward Smith of Lexington Park, MD; two step-sons and their wives, Michael and Myra Harrold of San Mateo, CA, and Christopher and Tina Harrold of New Bremen; ten grandchildren, Collin and Julie Farquhar, Zoe and Sophia McLean, Caitlin and Cassidy Hammecker, Nicholas Fayle, Brianna Flynn, Jackson and Naomi Harrold; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Linda Hammecker of Baldwinsville and their son and his wife, Michael and Diane Hammecker; a sister-in-law, Victoria Kappel of Sherburne, and her two sons Julian and Christopher.
Roy was born on December 20, 1938 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Horton H. and Grace Jackson Hammecker. He graduated from Lyons Falls High School in the Class of 1957 and Albany College of Pharmacy in 1961. Roy was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged to come home and operate his father’s pharmacy, after his father took ill.
He married Ruth DeHollander in 1963. Roy took over the pharmacy from his dad in 1964. He later married Susan Calvert Harrold. The two worked together at The Falls Pharmacy until their retirement in 1998. Roy was an active community member, including being a member of the Turin Masonic Lodge for many years, He served on the Board of Directors of Hospice, Pratt-Northam Foundation, and Lyons Falls ALIVE and was a member of the group that started the Lyons Falls History Association, serving as the its first president. He was also a member of the Lyons Falls Alumni Association.
Roy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying being in the woods, camping, fishing, and kayaking. He also enjoyed traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family at the family camp in Brantingham.
Roy was a member of Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls, serving as past treasurer.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to any of the organizations he supported or one of your choice or plant a tree in his memory.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
