Roy W. Brothers Sr., 75, of Hermon, died on March 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 – 3 PM, funeral service to follow at 3 PM, Pastor William Scott officiating, there will be a get together at the Hermon Fire Dept. after the services. Burial will be at a later date in the Union Cemetery, DeKalb Junction. He is survived by his wife, Colleen, son, Roy W. Brothers Jr., Hermon, daughters, Joyce Ashley (Jim Ashley), Richville, Teresa Brothers (David Smith), Hermon, Susan Thomson ( Kenny Thomson), Hermon, Lisa (Jeff )Bailey, Martville, a brother, James (Mary) Brothers, Madrid, a sister Diane ( John) Lamay, Ogdensburg, sister in laws, Lodine , Canton, 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Neal, Rudloph, William and Ernest Brothers Jr., and a sister Shirley Brothers. Roy was born on July 8, 1944, in Massena, to the late, Ernest and Ethel Brown Brothers. He married Colleen Mouthrop on April 6, 1963 at the United Methodist Church in Canton. He was a self-employed electrician and meat cutter. Previous jobs included, a laborer at Fort Drum and a miner at St Joe’s Mine. Roy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and tinkering with small engines. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
