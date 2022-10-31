Roy Wallace Morton, seventy-nine, died peacefully at his home on October 27, 2022. Roy was born on February 17, 1943 in Herkimer, New York. He was the son of Roy Webster Morton and Clarice Nellie Louise Wallace Morton.
Roy was the beloved husband of Anita Louise Gonino Morton. They celebrated fifty-six years of marriage on October 1, 2022. Roy was a man of Faith who believed in Jesus Christ. He was a devoted father and grandfather whose priority was to take time to make memories with his wife and family. He is survived by three children, Jennifer Anne Morton, Frederick, Maryland, Christopher Andrew Morton of Nokomis, Florida wife: Patty Morton, Matthew August Morton of San Clemente, CA: wife Sherri Morton and five grandchildren, Jenna, Jared, Madison, Claire and Elijah Agostino Morton.
Upon graduation from Ilion High in Ilion, New York, Roy became a printer for the Watertown Daily Times, Watertown, New York. In 1968, Roy accepted a position of employment at the Government Printing Office, Washington, DC.
Roy inspired and touched many lives throughout his lifetime thru his thoughtfulness and good will toward fellow man. He liked to have fun dancing, travelling, listening to music, reading, fishing and sports.
Roy and Anita were married at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Watertown, New York. Roy was a member of Saint John’s Roman Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint John’s Roman Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Petersville.
Flowers, Mass Cards, or donations to Hospice of Frederick are welcome.
