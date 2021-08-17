Edmonton, KY - Royal E. Sherman March 1, 1940 – January 19, 2020
Born to Royal E. Sherman and Mabel (Root) Sherman on March 1, 1940, he was the second oldest of five children. He grew up in Sackets Harbor, NY and absolutely loved the outdoors and anything mechanical. As a teenager he and some friends built a dune buggy and drove it around the field in the middle of the village (that field does not exist anymore). He was very industrious and worked on cars both mechanically and doing body work. He built additions to houses, remodeled houses and built from ground up several garages and a couple houses. Royal would read mechanical and carpentry journals and then it seemed he would look for a challenge to put his knowledge to the test.
He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon (Clark) Sherman on August 23, 1958, and remained faithful and true to her until she passed away on September 26, 2018 after a long illness.
He joined the New York Army National Guard at seventeen and served faithfully for 37 years. He enjoyed working with the Fort Drum Fire Department where he served as President of the IAFF Local F-105. He retired from the Fort Drum Fire Department at the Rank of Captain. He was the Scout Master of Boy Scouts of America Troop 43, Sackets Harbor and lead the troop on many adventures at Camp Portaferry along with various hikes, campouts, fishing derbies, and newspaper collection fundraisers. But the most talked about in Sackets was the 50-mile hike that he led the troop on.
He is survived by a brother Jerry (Martha) Sherman – AZ; a sister Nancy (Marlin) Rexford; five sons: Bruce (Cherry) Sherman – Chipley, FL; David (Diana-now deceased) Sherman – Watertown, NY; Royal Sherman – Edmonton, KY; Kenny Sherman – Wendell, NC; Randy (Kathy) Sherman – Meeker, OK.; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He loved helping anyone he could at any time.
Royal was a loving father to his children. When he was not working he enjoyed teaching his five boys important skills needed for life such as, basic vehicle maintenance, and repairs, house hold maintenance and repairs, proper lawn Care and gardening as well as many other useful skills and when there was some free time he would sometimes take his family camping. He taught his family to be loving, kind and the value of good work ethic. He made many friends throughout his life and is fondly remembered by them all.
There will be a grave side service with full Military Honors at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 25th at the UNION Cemetery Route 11 Adams Center, NY followed by a reception at Faith Fellowship Church, 131 Moore Avenue, Watertown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in Royal’s name to your local American Legion.
