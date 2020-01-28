Royal W. Mattice Jr.

Massena: Royal W. “Bud” Mattice Jr. 66, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. There will be no public calling hours. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at American Legion in Winthrop. A burial will take place at a later date in Fort Jackson-Hopkinton Cemetery.
Bud was born on July 28, 1953 in Massena, the son of Royal and Mary Jane (Pelkey) Mattice. He graduated from High School in Arkansas, following school he joined the Air Force where he was stationed in Germany as a vehicle operator. He was honorably discharged and then attended school at SUNY Canton and later SUNY Potsdam. Bud enjoyed wood carving, and woodworking, as well as hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to music. He was self -employed entrepreneur in woodworking and painting.
Bud is survived by his mother Mary Jane of Massena, five children; Royal Mattice III of CA; Stephen Mattice and wife Renie of Franklin, KY; Evan Mattice of Massena; Nicole Beggs of Massena, Melanie Porter of Bowling Green, KY, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Royal and a grandson Jesse James.
Arrangements are under the care of Phillip Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.