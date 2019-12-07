Ruby I. Sterling, 89, of Belleair Beach, FL and formerly of Canton and Ulster Park, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Belleair Health Care Center in Clearwater, FL. She was the wife of the late Perry Sterling who died in 2008.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 11 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Her funeral will be Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton.
In lieu of flowers, the family memorial contributions are suggested to the DePeyster United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 11, DePeyster, NY 13633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.