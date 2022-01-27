Ruby Jean Lehman

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.