POTSDAM – Arrangements for Rufus G. Barnum, 81, a resident of the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Barnum passed away Friday afternoon at St. Joseph’s. Among his survivors is his wife, Yvonne. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Rufus G. Barnum.
Rufus G. Barnum
