Russell Edward Barstow, 90, of Massena, NY and Virginia Beach, VA, passed peacefully on September 29, 2022, in Virginia Beach after a brief illness.
Born in Massena on November 6, 1931, to Raymond J. Barstow and Helen Harris Barstow, he was a 1949 graduate of Massena Central High School. Growing up, he particularly enjoyed spending time at his family’s camp on the St. Lawrence River.
Barstow received his Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Vermont in 1953, where he was a four-year varsity letter winner in skiing, serving as team captain his junior and senior years. He was a four-event skier and competed in the 1952 United States National Championships and the 1952 North American Championships. He continued his love of skiing well into his 70s and skiing became the family’s winter sport.
Upon graduation from UVM, Barstow served in the United States Army and then returned to Massena, working for Marine Midland Bank. After a number of years in the banking industry, he joined the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, retiring in 1994 as the Accounting Officer in the Massena office.
He married Rosanne Marie Cote on August 6, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Massena. Russ and Rosanne joined the Lake St. Lawrence Yacht Club in 1962 and were active members for nearly sixty years, enjoying the camaraderie of their fellow sailors and especially the friendly Wednesday racing series in their GP-14 dinghy, sailing through 2019. He was a two-time Canadian National Champion in the GP-14 class and sailed in the 1972 and 1975 World Championships. Russ also enjoyed riding his road bike, canoeing in the Adirondacks, vacationing on Lake Champlain, woodworking, baking with Northern Spy apples from Vermont, attending St. Lawrence University hockey games, and cheering on the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.
He was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena, where he served as an usher and treasurer for three decades. He also served over thirty years as a volunteer treasurer of the Pine Grove Cemetery in Massena.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Frederick and Thomas, and his sister Sally. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Rosanne, two sons, Thomas E. (wife Melissa) and Brian R. Barstow, both of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren, Andrew, John Michael, and Christopher Graham Barstow; and many nieces and nephews. A future service will be held at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Massena, with burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation as a memorial gift to the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ at www.uccmassena.org.
