Russell G. Backus, 92, of Bayview Dr., Three Mile Bay, passed away June 12, 2021 at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
He was born on June 9, 1929 in the Town of Lyme, son of Charles E. and Mabel A. (Tracy) Backus.
Russell worked for the Brownville Game Farm prior to entering the US Army on December 8, 1950. He was honorably discharged on November 26, 1952 as a Corporal.
A marriage to Jeanette Cean ended in divorce. He then married Nancy Bourcy on December 26, 1959 in Three Mile Bay. Nancy worked 42 years as a secretary for the Timerman Insurance Co.
Russell worked for the Township Telephone Co. in Chaumont for over 25 years, as a lineman, retiring in 1981. He was also self employed for several years setting telephone poles and installing electrical entrances for many homeowners in the north country.
He was a past member of the Lyme Rod and Gun Club and current member of the Chaumont Free Masons.
Among his survivors are two sons and their wives, Stephen R (Catherine) Backus, Redwood and Brad (Janette) Backus, Brownville, a granddaughter, Casey Backus and a great grandson Jace Backus Levin, of Adams Center, and a brother, Rodney Backus of Brownville.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy Backus who passed away November 12, 2010, his sister, Betty J. Backus and a brother, Donald Charles Backus.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Cape Vincent at the convenience of the family.
