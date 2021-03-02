NORWOOD – Services for Russell J. Gonyea, 58, a resident of 4 Baldwin Ave, Norwood, will be held privately for the family. Mr. Gonyea passed away Saturday evening, February 27, 2021 at his home. Russ is survived by his brother, Michael Gonyea and his companion Kelly Trombley, Potsdam; his three sisters, Diane White, West Chazy; Linda White, Holley, NY and Debra and Norman Deshaies, Madrid as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his wife, Joanne.
Born in Potsdam, NY on April 30, 1962 to the late Donald C. and Doris Narrow Gonyea, Russell attended Potsdam Central and entered the U.S. Army. He married Joanne D. Tyo on September 26, 1987 whom later passed away on December 21, 2009. He worked as a yardman at Potsdam Lumber for several years. In his spare time, Russell enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR and helping many families, as he was always willing to help out. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Russell J. Gonyea.
