Attorney Russell M. Spencer died March 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born on April 25, 1927 in Watertown, New York the son of Ralph O’Dell and Sara Judith Bergenstock Spencer.
Russell graduated from Watertown High School in January 1945 and entered the United States Navy serving in the Asiatic-Pacific theatre at the end of World War II. Upon his completion of 15 months service, he was honorably discharged and in February 1947 entered Union College, Schenectady, NY, from which he was graduated in June 1950 with a BA degree. He graduated from Albany law school and practiced law in Watertown, New York.
Russell married Joan Simmons, a native of Alexandria Bay, in 1957. They later divorced. He is survived by three children: Jane Spencer, Sarah Spencer and Russell Spencer. He is also survived by two granddaughters: Morgan and Ellen, and by niece, Suzanne French Nott, and nephew, Michael French.
He is predeceased by his mother in 1930, his father in 1936, and, his sister, Judith Spencer French.
Russell loved the Saint Lawrence River and contributions may be made to TILT (Thousand Islands Land Trust), 135 John Street, Clayton, NY 13624.
