Ruth A. Monroe, age 96 and formerly of Riverside Drive in Ogdensburg passed away on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held privately for her family with Lay Speaker Larry Smith officiating. Calling hours will also be held privately due to the current health situation. Burial will follow at the Flackville Cemetery in Lisbon.
Surviving are her two sons William (Susan) Monroe of Lisbon and Robert (Donna) Monroe of Norfolk; grandchildren Cory (Julie) Monroe, Jaime (William) Pipher, Rebecca Dennis, Donna Black, Tara Power, Amber Wells & Melissa Price; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother Stuart Armstrong of Waddington and many nieces nephews & cousins.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Willard in 1994; a son Larry in 1978 and two brothers Roger & Everett Armstrong.
She was born on August 26, 1924 in Waddington, a daughter of William & Sadie (Walther) Armstrong. She graduated from Madrid School, and later married Willard P. Monroe on June 19, 1948 at St. Mary’s Rectory in Ogdensburg.
During her career she was employed at Standard Shade Roller for 24 years as an assembler. She retired in August 1986. Ruth was a member & elder of the Nevin Memorial Church in Lisbon and enjoyed playing cards, socializing with friends, crocheting, cooking and spending time with her family.
Memorial contribution can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
