LOWVILLE- Ruth A. Sweeney, 89, formerly of Artz Road, Castorland, passed away on Friday afternoon, January 1, 2021 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
She is survived by a son, Bernard (Gloria) Bezio of Ogdensburg; a daughter, Peggy Adams of Lowville; a step-daughter, Linda (Donald) Souder of Texas; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and many step- great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband, Paul; her son, Donald Sawyer; son-in-law, Jerry Adams; step-children, Norman and William Bezio and Shirley Hiekenen; her two brothers, Norman and Leo Trembley; two sisters, Dorothy Kilmer and Elberta Marolf.
Ruth was born on September 21, 1931 in Carthage, New York, a daughter of the late Frank and Alexandria Desabrais Trembley. She attended Carthage Central School. She married Paul E. Sweeney at St. James Catholic Church on June 22, 1968. Ruth worked as a custodian and in the laundry room at Beaver River Central School for many years until her retirement. Mr. Sweeney passed away on November 3, 2001. She was predeceased by Donald W. Sawyer and Norman V. Bezio.
Ruth was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church before going into the nursing home in 2009.
She enjoyed traveling, camping and going to and having garage sales. Ruth was the best pie maker and cook. She was known for her kind gestures for her family and the community.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Spring burial will be in Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327; or to St. Peter’s Church, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
