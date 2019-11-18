CANTON-Ruth Ann Copeland, 79, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Riverledge Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, NY. She was born on May 3, 1939 in Watertown, New York to the late Harley & Evelyn Lehr Watson. She graduated from Watertown High School. She later attended Nursing School in the Watertown.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the United Helpers in Canton. She is predeceased by her husband, Elgin Copland. She is survived by a sister, Margaret Sweet, Black River, NY and several nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
A private graveside service will be held in the South Edwards Cemetery on Saturday, November 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on her Birthday in May. Arrangements are being handled by the Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, 4330 USH 11 Dekalb Junction, NY 13630. Online condolences can be made to www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com
