Canton- Ruth Ann Pike, 79, of Potter Road, Canton died on June 30, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.
Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Stroke Foundation.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton are handling arrangements.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Robert S. Pike of Canton and Richard E. (Michelle) Pike of Canton; a daughter, Kathy A. (Dan) Spaeth) of Harrah, OK; three grandchildren, Hanna R. Pike of Canton, Vanessa Spaeth of OK and Jonathan Spaeth of OK; two brothers, F. Lyle (Arleen) Aul of AZ and Ronald K. (Stephanie) Aul of AZ; five nephews and two nieces.
She was predeceased by her husband Ellis and a brother, Robert Aul and a sister, Leola Jane Woolison.
Ruth was born April 14, 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY and was a daughter to the late Floyd W. and Violet M. (Gamble) Aul. She graduated from Niagara Wheatfield High School in Sanborn, NY and worked for an eye doctor in AZ, with Legal Services in Canton and at St. Lawrence University.
On July 15, 1961 she married Ellis M. Pike in Niagara Falls with Rev. Fred W. House as celebrant. Ellis passed on December 17, 2017.
Ruth enjoyed special times with family and her grandchildren as well as camping and traveling.
