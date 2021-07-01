Canton - Arrangements for Ruth Ann Pike, 79, of Potter Road, Canton are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Ruth passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ellis M. Pike, who died December 17, 2017. An obituary will appear as soon as available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.