Ruth G. Stewart of Asheville, N.C. died September 30th , 2021. She was born in Watson, N.Y. on January 1, 1930. She was the daughter of Claude J. and Lucille Wakefield Stewart.
She attended the Watson District School and graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1946. In 1950 she graduated from the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing, Watertown, N.Y. and received her R.N. In 1954 she graduated from The University of Rochester with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science. She later received an M.P.H. from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate in Public Health from The University of California at Berkeley.
In 1955, Dr. Stewart went to South Korea as a missionary of The United Methodist Church. She served there until her retirement in 1996. While in Korea she worked in both Public Health and Education. She served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea for many years.
Two books of her short stories, (in English) have been published: “Under the Snow the Bamboo Shines” and “Wind and Bone”. She was a contributor to “Seven Friends of Kyung Po Dae” , a series of essays with several Korean friends. In 1986, she won a Korean National Literary Award as co-translator of “Dear Mountains, Dear Waters”, a book of poems in Korean. She was the author of articles in both religious and art magazines.
Upon retirement in Lowville, NY, Dr. Stewart wrote book reviews for The Adirondack Mountain Sun and later for The Journal and Republican.
She entered the Brooks Howell Retirement Home in Asheville N.C. in 2011. She had four siblings, Alice D’Hondt (California), Mary Biordi (Florida), David Stewart (Florida) and Frederick Stewart of Watson, who have all died before her. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Ruth was highly admired by all who knew her. She will be missed by many, both here at home and in South Korea, her second home. Donations may be made to the Lowville Methodist Church, Lowville Free Librar,y Lewis County Historical Society or the Constable Hall Association. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Burial will be at the Beaches Bridge Cemetery in Watson, New York.
