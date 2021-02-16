LOWVILLE- Ruth J. Miller, 89, formerly of East State Street, passed away Monday morning, February 15, 2021 at Menig Nursing Home, Randolph Center, Vermont.
Due to Covid, services will be held in the spring with burial at Croghan Mennonite Cemetery, Croghan, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She was born on November 17, 1931 in Martinsburg, New York, a daughter of the late Aaron and Susan Ressler Jantzi. Ruth graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950 and from The House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, New York in 1954 with a degree as a Registered Nurse. On November 26, 1954, she married Howard D. Miller at Lowville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Howard passed away August 4, 2007. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Lewis County General Hospital for many years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Lowville Mennonite Church and has been attending Taftsville Chapel Mennonite Fellowship, Taftsville, VT. Ruth loved God, her family and her church family.
Mrs. Miller is survived by one daughter and her husband, Carmeleta M. and David Beidler of White River Junction, Vermont; two sons and their wives, Howard D. and Cheryl Miller of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, and Sven E. and Laurie Miller of New Holland, Pennsylvania; a son-in-law Dr. Tad Heinz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two brothers and their wives, Mark and Rita Jantzi of Schenectady, and Daniel and Faye Jantzi of Lowville; a sister, Mary Smith of Lowville; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a daughter, Heidi M. Heinz; and 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Phyllis Jantzi, and Howard and Barbara Jantzi. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
